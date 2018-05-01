Find what your looking for indoors, as easy as search.

Isn’t it strange that you can find what you want outdoors, but when you get indoors, its like a black box?

Tangar is re-inventing indoors by making it searchable and giving it the information you need, taking the Augmented Reality experince to new levels.

Highly customizable for your Industry

Security

Warehouse

Hotel

Retail
Museum
and more..

About us

We believe that the time is ready for rich indoor experiences.

Tangar is founded by tech entrepreneurs and AR-enthusiasts with long experience in indoor positioning and the 3D-space.

Our product can simplify everybody’s everyday lives. Helping people with and without disabilites. We are aiming to do what we can to reach the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

News & Notes

Investors

We have started our journey to greatness. If your interested to take part of it, contact us for more info.

Contact